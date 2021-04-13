New Fort Pierce fresh market will offer local produce, yoga classes to downtown community

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The need for green is on in one Treasure Coast community.

This summer, a new fresh market is planning to open its doors in the heart of downtown Fort Pierce.

"We'll have items here, you can build your own sandwich, build your own salad," said Fort Pierce Traders Market Co-Owner Daniel Cedeno. "There's a lot of action going on in the back right here cooking hot meals."

Cedeno said the shelves will be stocked with mostly organic products grown locally.

"There's a huge need and not just in this area, and just everywhere you start seeing this wave of importance and what you eat," said Cedeno.

The new corner store will be housed in the historic One Eleven building on Orange Ave.

In 2022, Cedeno said there will be wellness space for yoga and Zumba classes.

"I just moved to Fort Pierce in September and it's been fun to see even the change across the past 8 months with coffee shops, sort of like a revitalizing feel happening downtown," said Tim Norton, resident.

"We will be doing both beer and wine for on-site consumption," said Cedeno.

A chef by trade for over ten years, Cedeno said there will be options for all diets.

"Focusing on brands and products that you don't see in your everyday grocery store," said Cedeno.

"There's something cool about having local soil and local produce," said Norton. "You feel like you're supporting the heartbeat of Fort Pierce."

