Neighbors, once friends, killed in Fort Pierce murder-suicide

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Shots fired in a Fort Pierce neighborhood Saturday night had people scrambling for cover.

Jean, a neighborhood resident who didn't provide his last name, said he was sitting right next to the man who was shot in Saturday night's murder-suicide.

He said the two men involved were close friends at one time but then suddenly didn't speak anymore. Jean said they hadn't spoken in years.

Even though they weren't friends, Jean said he never expected either man to shoot the other.

Brian Van Pelt/WPTV A resident named Jean points to the place where he says he witnessed a murder-suicide that left two men dead, Sept. 18, 2023, in Fort Pierce, Fla.

"I don't think I'm OK," he said.

Fort Pierce police said they got a call just before 7 p.m. Saturday about a shooting in the 200 block of North Eighth Street.

Once they arrived, officers found a 58-year-old man who had been shot several times. They also found a 66-year-old man who appeared to have turned the gun on himself.

"Everybody is scared, everybody is scared," one woman said.

Police said both men were taken to a hospital, where they died.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police.