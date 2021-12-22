Watch
Motorcyclist suffers fatal injuries in Fort Pierce crash

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Posted at 6:11 PM, Dec 22, 2021
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A motorcyclist died in a crash Wednesday afternoon in Fort Pierce.

At 12:10 p.m. Fort Pierce police officers responded to Oleander Avenue and King Orange Drive in reference to the crash.

Officers learned a motorcycle traveling southbound on Oleander Avenue collided with a pickup truck that was turning left onto Oleander Avenue from Digiorgio Road.

The motorcyclist was transported to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center where he later died as a result of his injuries.

The case remains under investigation.

