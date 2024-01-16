Mother of shooting victim at Martin Luther King Jr. event last year honors her in parade

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — With the help of friends and family, Nikki White put the finishing touches on a parade float to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday.

She doesn't much feel like celebrating.

On every T-shirt and poster float participants carried, it says "Justice for Nikittia, I will not be silent."

It's a reminder that on this day of peace and progress, all this mother feels is pain.

"It's been a very hard year, a very emotional year," she said. "Everything, my whole life has changed."

Her daughter Nikittia Bryant was shot and killed in a mass shooting during a block party in Ilous Ellis Park last year on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The 29-year-old cosmotologist leaves not behind not just her mother and siblings behind, but also her daughter, Nidacia.

The 10-year-old saw her mom get shot, and she misses her every day.

John Bryja/WPTV Nidacia was with her mother when she was shot last year.

She wore a shirt that reads: "Remembering my mom, Nikkitia Bryant."

All but one responsible for her death still haven't been caught.

"There's a lot that needs to be done," the mom said.

So before they march in her honor, they pray to forgive and pray for strength.

"That there would be no more violence in this city."

And with that, they are off and giving out hugs and handing out pamphlets.

To stop the violence and bring us together.

They may not have justice, nor closure nor peace, but each show of love to their community gives this grieving daughter and mother a piece of Nikittia back.

“It does — and It makes me feel like she’s with me. So this is the least I can do for my daughter."

This isn't the last time Nikiti and her family will march for justice. They plan to take their message to the state Capitol later this month to compel lawmakers to make a change.

