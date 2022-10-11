More Fort Pierce utility assistance gone within minutes

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — After a two-month reprieve with no late fees or disconnects, Fort Pierce Utilities is warning customers to at least pay the minimum amount due on their electric bill to prevent being cut off.

Tuesday, the city of Fort Pierce was once again offering financial help to eligible city residents, and it took less than 20 minutes for the money to be used up.

Mayme Davis Gay has had a hard life.

“I’m suffering from COPD, last stages. Recently signed up for hospice,” said the 64 year-old.

So her utility bill isn’t the biggest of her problems. However, it’s still important.

“It went from $300 to over $1,000,” Gay said.

So Gay went to the Kilmer Library in downtown Fort Pierce for help Tuesday and was one of the lucky ones, registering for a $250 utility reimbursement provided through the city for income eligible residents.

The program went online at 10 a.m., and less than 20 minutes later, stopped taking applications.

All 200 spots were filled, much to the disappointment of Stacie Williams, who came to the library from her home.

“I went on and I did it, everything. And when I went on and hit submit, they said there was an error,” said Williams.

Frustrating residents and those there to help.

“We’re trying to get them through it, and when you get that error message, is so challenging,” said program associate Casse Otten, who works at the library.

City Commissioner Curtis Johnson said it proves a continued need, a desire by the city to keep finding available funds, and a reminder that the next time these funds are available, have the form filled out and ready to go right when the program opens.

Not only did Gay get help, but she said there are other bright spots. She was recently re-married and left with this, hoping for another miracle.

“Maybe I’ll have an angel to help me with my rent," Gay said.