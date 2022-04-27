Missing 2-month-old baby last seen in Fort Pierce found safe

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A missing baby who was last seen in Fort Pierce more than two months ago has been found safe, police said Wednesday.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Azzan Lisby was 2 months old when he was last seen on Feb. 16 in the area of the 1700 block of North 12th Street.

Fort Pierce police posted on Facebook around 3 p.m. Wednesday that Lisby has been located in Jacksonville and the investigation is ongoing.

The FDLE officially issued a Missing Child Alert on Monday, saying at the time that Lisby may be in the company of Robert Lisby, 41, and Joy Tyler, 39.

The agency tweeted Wednesday afternoon that the issue "has been resolved" and "the child was found safe."

UPDATE: The FL MISSING CHILD Alert issued on April 25 for 2-month-old Azzan Lisby has been resolved. The child was found safe. Thank you for sharing! #FLMissingChild — FDLE (@fdlepio) April 27, 2022

Police have not released any additional details about how Lisby was found.