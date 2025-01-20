Martin Luther King Jr. parade in Fort Pierce celebrates 'historic day'

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Hundreds gathered Monday morning along Martin Luther King Boulevard in Fort Pierce to participate in the annual parade honoring the iconic civil rights leader.

As the vibrant procession moved through the streets, the enthusiasm in the air was palpable. Many attendees shared with WPTV how significant this day is for them.

Dr. Michael Grant expressed the sentiment perfectly.

"This is a historic day; this is M.L. King Day," Grant said. "This is a pivotal moment in our history."

Eric Seymour, who braved the cold and rain to join the festivities, emphasized the importance of community.

"Today is all about us coming together," Seymour remarked.

WPTV Eric Seymour reflects on what Martin Luther King Jr. Day means to him.

Seymour also reflected on the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

"Today symbolizes something Dr. King wanted for everyone: for us all to be one," Seymour said.

The spirit of unity and remembrance filled the day, and everyone WPTV spoke with was already excited about next year's celebration.