Watch
NewsTreasure CoastRegion St Lucie CountyFort Pierce

Actions

Man's body found in burned vehicle in Fort Pierce

Discovery of burned body leads to active criminal investigation
Police vehicle after shooting in Fort Pierce
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV
Police vehicle after shooting in Fort Pierce
Posted at 11:58 AM, Mar 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-06 11:58:37-05

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A man was found dead in a vehicle that was engulfed in flames in Fort Pierce Saturday night.

On Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 6 p.m., Fort Pierce police and St. Lucie County Fire Rescue crews responded to S. 37th Street regarding a brush fire.

Officers located a vehicle engulfed in flames.

A man was discovered inside the vehicle who appeared to have died as a result of the fire.

Fort Pierce police are working with the St. Lucie County Fire District, 19th Judicial Medical Examiner Office and the State Attorney's Office.

At this time, this is an active criminal investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Detective Evens Saintilien at 772-302-4796 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-8477. You can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Hollani Davis 'WPTV The Ultimate Traffic Shortcut Weekdays 4:30-7:00 AM' 480x360

WPTV First Alert Traffic