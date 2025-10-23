Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsTreasure CoastRegion St Lucie CountyFort Pierce

Actions

Man sought after Truist Bank robbed in Fort Pierce

A man is wanted after a Truist Bank in Fort Pierce was robbed on Oct. 23, 2025.
Fort Pierce Police Department Facebook page
A man is wanted after a Truist Bank in Fort Pierce was robbed on Oct. 23, 2025.
A man is wanted after a Truist Bank in Fort Pierce was robbed on Oct. 23, 2025.
Posted

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Police in Fort Pierce are looking for a man who robbed a bank midday Thursday.

According to a post on the agency's Facebook page, the robbery occurred at about noon at a Truist Bank located at 700 Virginia Ave.

Investigators said a masked man entered the bank, handed a note to a teller, demanded money and indicated he was armed.

The clerk provided an undisclosed amount of currency to the suspect before fleeing the scene on foot through the parking lot.

The robber was described as wearing black pants, a long-sleeved black short, a blue surgical mask and a wide-brimmed hat.

If you can help identify the man or have details on the case, contact the Fort Pierce Police Department at 772-467-6867 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-8477.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening