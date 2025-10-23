Man sought after Truist Bank robbed in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Police in Fort Pierce are looking for a man who robbed a bank midday Thursday.

According to a post on the agency's Facebook page, the robbery occurred at about noon at a Truist Bank located at 700 Virginia Ave.

Investigators said a masked man entered the bank, handed a note to a teller, demanded money and indicated he was armed.

The clerk provided an undisclosed amount of currency to the suspect before fleeing the scene on foot through the parking lot.

The robber was described as wearing black pants, a long-sleeved black short, a blue surgical mask and a wide-brimmed hat.

If you can help identify the man or have details on the case, contact the Fort Pierce Police Department at 772-467-6867 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-8477.