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Man charged with 2 counts of first-degree murder in death of parents at Fort Pierce condo

Philip Repaci, 85, and Joan Repaci, 80, were found dead in late February
Philip Repaci, 55, is a person of interest in the deaths of his parents, Philip Repaci, 85, and Joan Repaci, 80, in Fort Pierce on Feb. 24, 2026.
Fort Pierce, Indian River County Sheriff's Office
Philip Repaci, 55, is a person of interest in the deaths of his parents, Philip Repaci, 85, and Joan Repaci, 80, in Fort Pierce on Feb. 24, 2026.
Philip Repaci, 55, is a person of interest in the deaths of his parents, Philip Repaci, 85, and Joan Repaci, 80, in Fort Pierce on Feb. 24, 2026.
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A man who was taken into custody last month in connection with the death of his elderly parents has been formally charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Philip Repaci, 55, was arrested by Indian River County deputies after his parents were found dead at their Harbour Isle at Hutchinson Island condo in late February.

Adult son in custody after elderly couple found dead at Fort Pierce condominium complex

Philip Repaci, 85, and Joan Repaci, 80, were found dead in the living room with multiple gunshot wounds.

Their son was seen leaving the scene before police arrived. A BOLO (be on the lookout) was then issued for his vehicle, and he was picked up in Indian River County, where he remains jailed.

Police say this is still an ongoing investigation, and anyone with additional info should contact the Fort Pierce Police Department at 772-467-6800 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-277-8477.

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