Man arrested after shooting at Pepper Park Beach in St. Lucie County

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Detectives are investigating a shooting that happened Monday evening at Pepper Park Beach in Fort Pierce.

According to the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office, after a fight broke out at around 7:15 p.m. between two women, a man started shooting and struck an unrelated beachgoer.

Deputies were already on scene for a noise complaint and heard the shots in the north end of the parking lot.

“Due to the quick response by our deputies in getting information out about the shooter’s description a traffic stop was made and a suspect has been taken in to custody,” Hester said. “The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.”