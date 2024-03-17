Man, 24, found shot dead less than day after another fatality in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A 24-year-old man was found shot dead at a park Saturday night, less than 24 hours after a fatal shooting in the city.

At approximately 6:48 p.m., officers responded to Maravilla Park/Dog Park at Oleander Avenue and Maple Avenue, west of U.S. 1, in reference to a shooting, the agency posted on social media.

An investigation revealed the man suffered gunshot wounds, and he was pronounced deceased at the scene by paramedics with St. Lucie County Fire Rescue.

Police are looking for a gray vehicle that may be connected to this incident. It was last seen headed eastbound toward South U.S. Highway 1.

No other information is available.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has information is asked to contact Detective Osorio-Escobar at 772-979-1429 or cosorio@fppd.org. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-8477.

#fortpiercepolicedepartment

At around midnight Saturday 3 miles north, an 18-year-old man was found shot dead in the area of 23rd Street and Avenue C.

Spokesman Larry Croom said the two shootings are not related.

