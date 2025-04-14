FORT PIERCE, Fla. — In the heart of the Lincoln Park neighborhood, the Love Center is offering more than just a roof overhead — it’s providing second chances.

Located at 907 North 13th Street, the center has become a vital refuge for working individuals and families struggling to keep up with skyrocketing rental prices.

Love Center offers affordable housing and hope for Fort Pierce’s working poor

For residents like the Carrieio family, it’s made all the difference.

The Love Center was founded more than 30 years ago by Jerome Rhyant, who transformed a single city block into a mission of recovery, support and, now, affordable housing.

As the needs of the community changed, so did the center’s focus.

Today, the nonprofit supports the “working-class homeless” — individuals employed by companies like Amazon, Publix, and Home Depot, but still unable to afford local housing. Rent at the Love Center is capped at $800 per month. In addition to housing, residents receive personalized support and education designed to help them build long-term stability.

Currently, the facility houses 14 people, but plans are in place to expand.

Rhyant says the center needs about $40,000 to add another 12 to 14 beds and renovate two additional buildings to accommodate 30 more residents. There is an interview and screening process to be accepted into the program. The Love Center is also seeking local contractors and skilled tradespeople to assist with the expansion.

For more information, or to get involved, contact the Love Center at 1-772-207-6925.