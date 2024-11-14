Local fallen Marine Samuel Rodriguez of West Palm Beach will be buried Monday with full military honors

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — When WPTV News Anchor and Navy Veteran Mike Trim heard the family was trying to expedite Rodriguez’s funeral to be on his birthday, he worked with WPTV reporter Zitlali Solache to connect the family with the South Florida National Cemetery.

The 24-year-old Marine veteran was killed in a crash on I-95 last Friday near Congress Avenue.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say Rodriguez was standing by his car in the middle lane when he was struck by a vehicle.

His family tells Mike they think the car was having issues leading Rodriguez to exit his vehicle.

The family says the driver who struck Rodriguez stayed at the scene.

An FHP investigation is ongoing.

Mike talked with the director of the South Florida National Cemetery in Wellington to see if Rodriguez could be buried Monday.

The cemetery talked with the family and now it will happen.

Any honorably discharged veteran can be buried at the cemetery no cost.

With the families permission, Mike also reached out to local veteran groups that will be in attendance at the funeral to pay tribute.

The funeral is not open to the public.

