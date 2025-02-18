Little Jim Bait and Tackle remains hopeful despite possibility of closure

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The concerns regarding the future of a beloved historic business in Fort Pierce haven’t gone unnoticed.

Community members are coming together for Tuesday night’s city council meeting to express their support for Little Jim Bait and Tackle.

Both patrons and employees have shared their affection for this establishment, calling it their second home. These loyal individuals have arrived at city hall to ensure the commissioners recognize the importance of extending Little Jim’s lease.

Little Jim Bait and Tackle has been a fixture in the community for decades. For longtime residents like Cheri Smith, it has been part of her life for as long as she can remember.

“Let’s keep Little Jim where it’s at and how it is,” Cheri Smith expressed.

Tonight, the Fort Pierce city commissioners will make a crucial decision: whether Little Jim can transition to a month-to-month lease or if they’ll face the prospect of closing down after 80 years of service until a new Request for Proposal (RFP) process is complete.

"We just want it approved, so we have some type of clarity on where we stand, allowing our employees to feel secure about their jobs,” co-owner Donna Qvarnstrom stated.

For many, Little Jim represents more than just another restaurant.

“It’s a community, and we need to keep it that way,” Smith remarked.

“It’s a gathering spot; you meet so many great people here,” Qvarnstrom added.

The owners didn’t anticipate finding themselves in this challenging position so close to the end of their lease. Since Fort Pierce owns the land, city code mandates that a competitive building process be initiated for all leases longer than one year.

“We were hopeful when the first RFP was issued with a submission date of Sept. 30," Qvarnstrom said, expressing her frustration. "We were ready, and we still are. We had hoped to resolve this without waiting until just 10 days remained on our lease.”

Regardless of tonight’s outcome, Qvarnstrom has assured WPTV that she will submit a bid when the new RFP opens in March.