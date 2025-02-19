Little Jim Bait and Tackle will be allowed to remain open

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Following the overwhelming support from viewers, the city voted Tuesday night to let the current tenants continue their operation on a month-to-month lease. However, it's important to note that this arrangement comes with new guidelines.

The city has decided that Little Jim Bait and Tackle can stay open, but they won’t be covering expenses as they have previously.

Last night’s Fort Pierce city commission meeting was packed, with attendees lining up outside to show their support for Little Jim Bait and Tackle.

“I think it's community. A lot of people go there, and it's a great place in Fort Pierce,” said local patron Carolyn Spata.

Commissioners recognized the community's support but also acknowledged that taxpayers have been shouldering a significant portion of the expenses for the business.

“The city of Fort Pierce has been paying $7,600 a month for air-conditioned restrooms,” explained District 2 Commissioner Michael Broderick.

Broderick pointed out that the city only collects $2,600 in rent from the business, which means the city has been operating at a loss for a for-profit venture, with taxpayers covering the difference. The owners expressed that they're willing to take on the restroom expenses as long as they can continue their operations.

“I think the decision is what we had hoped. We actually came out a little better,” co-owner Donna Qvarnstrom remarked.

Qvarnstrom elaborated that the new month-to-month lease gives them some security, with the city promising a 30-day notice before accepting any bids, which could still potentially allow Little Jim to continue.

“So, we probably have anywhere from six to eight months,” she added, expressing her gratitude for community backing.

“I am so grateful for the community. This says a lot about them and what they think of Little Jim’s,” Qvarnstrom stated.

Another change is that Little Jim’s will need to submit a new bid when the RFP opens, as the city is ensuring that any bidders will also cover flood mitigation for the structure.

For now, Little Jim doors will remain open and ready to welcome customers.