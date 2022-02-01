Indian River State College to build new $28 million vocational program complex

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Indian River State College will open the Eastman Advanced Workforce Training Complex in early 2023.

The 60,000 sqft. facility will be home to several hands-on vocational programs such as HVAC, welding, refrigeration, and auto and marine manufacturing.

Campus President Dr. Timothy Moore said he is working to bring in industry partners such as Ford GM, Piper Aircraft, and Derecktor Shipyards to work with students.

The new $28 million dollar facility at the Fort Pierce Massey Campus will replace the current one, which Moore said is one of the oldest and most outdated buildings on campus.

"The demand for these services and these skills are outstripping the ability to produce the skilled labor," said Moore. "Not just on the Treasure Coast and Okeechobee but across the state of Florida and frankly across the nation."

Moore said the size of the new building will allow enrollment to increase by roughly 30%.

"It's learn by doing, hands on learning as we like to call it," said Moore. "It's an ability where we have very low ratio of faculty to students so that we keep the class size small to provide that hands-on learning experience."

Moore said in addition to learning the vocational programs, students will be exposed to teachings that will allow them to create their own business and build their own brands.