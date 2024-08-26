'I'm broken, I'm angry:' Family seeks answers in shooting death of Derrick Everett Jr.

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — WPTV is hearing from a Fort Pierce family who feels their pleas for help have fallen on deaf ears.

They turned to us to help them find the person who shot and killed their son — Derrick Everett Jr. — earlier this summer.

Everett, 27, was shot and killed while working as a delivery person for a Fort Pierce pharmacy. It happened July 19 on Dunbar St. in the northwest part of the city.

His mother, Twonett Brunson, remembers her last conversation with her son.

"We always say I love you, before we end any call or conversation, we end it with I love you," she said.

A month later, Brunson says she is filled with so many different emotions.

"Lost, I'm hurt, I'm broken, I'm angry."

Twonett Brunson

Brunson says she truly appreciates her support system, but there will always be a part of her that's missing.

"I feel alone because it's always been just he and I," she said.

There is an anonymous Crime Stoppers hotline, and loved ones like Everett's cousin Gwen McLeod are urging people to come forward.

"If you're out there in this community and you see something, we need you to say something," she said. "It's timeout for the snitches get stitches, cause let me tell you something: Silence hides and continues violence."

We are still awaiting an update from Fort Pierce police on where they are in the investigation.