'I don't understand why it's allowed': Neighbors express fears over 'vicious' dogs in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Residents in Lakewood Park are still expressing their fears over two aggressive dogs— a pit bull and a German Shepherd—belonging to a local owner who has been under scrutiny from animal control since last June.

Debbie Fitzgerald, a concerned neighbor, spoke about the distress the situation has caused her.

"I'm sick of it. I'm at the end of my rope," she said.

Her worries echo those of fellow residents like Valerie Browning, who said, “I don't want to be hurt.”

Neighbors are coming together to discuss their shared trauma, with Fitzgerald noting, “we're all dealing with these vicious pit bull and German Shepherd.”

The dogs have reportedly been jumping fences, running loose, and mauling pets.

“Daytime, nighttime. It doesn't matter,” Fitzgerald added, lamenting the aftermath of the dogs' actions. “They leave bodies..."

“And you have to clean up?” WPTV's Kayla McDermott asked.

“Yes,” Fitzgerald responded.

Records indicate that St. Lucie Animal Control has made nearly 20 visits to the owner’s home since last summer and has issued at least 21 citations for "failing to restrain animals" and creating a "public nuisance."

Further investigation revealed violations dating back to 2020, including a citation stating that the owner failed to register an aggressive male German Shepherd. On that same day, the owner allegedly hid the dog from officers in connection to an attack that resulted in the death of a Chihuahua.

Darlene Bartko, another resident, expressed her confusion over how the situation is allowed to persist.

“I just don't understand why it's allowed,” she said.

Fitzgerald raised serious concerns about the potential dangers posed by the dogs.

“How many more animals have to die?” she asked, underscoring her motivation for contacting WPTV.

As more neighbors come forward, they report that law enforcement has advised them to take matters into their own hands.

“Do what you have to do,” Bartko recounted, expressing her discomfort with the directive.

Fitzgerald shared new fears stemming from this situation: “What if that bullet ricochets? What if it hits someone else?”

Despite the anxiety, residents agree that putting the dogs down is a step they are prepared to take.

“If it gets to a point, I don't have a problem doing it,” Browning stated.

Although Fitzgerald noted the emotional burden such a decision would carry.

“These dogs were made this way, and that's the sad part,” she said.

WPTV attempted to reach the owner for a comment but received no response. The county confirmed that the situation remains under open investigation, and the community is left awaiting action.

Residents are hopeful that state initiatives, such as Gov. Ron DeSantis' new law, the Pam Rock Act, which aims to put more pressure on owners of aggressive dogs, could provide some relief in this troubling situation.