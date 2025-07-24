'They'll chase you in your yard': Neighbors in Fort Pierce on edge over aggressive dogs

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Residents in Fort Pierce are expressing growing concern over two aggressive dogs that have reportedly been roaming freely in the area. Neighbors reached out for help, fearing for their safety after repeatedly notifying animal control about the situation.

WATCH BELOW: 'This has been going on forever,' Debbie Fitzgerald tells WPTV

Neighbors on edge over aggressive dogs

Debbie Fitzgerald, a resident of the neighborhood for over a year, shared her fears about encountering the two dogs, a German Shepherd and a pit bull, each time she leaves her home.

“This has been going on forever," Fitzgerald said. "They're very aggressive, very quick.”

Fitzgerald detailed a recent traumatic incident in which the dogs killed her cat.

“It was just devastating,” she said, recalling the sight of her cat’s injuries.

Fitzgerald noted that the dogs reside on Palomar Street, just two blocks away, yet are frequently let loose. Other residents have also voiced their fears, with one neighbor sharing video footage of the dogs jumping a fence into her yard.

“They'll chase you in your yard, they're vicious,” she said, choosing to remain anonymous for safety reasons.

Despite several reports to animal control, Fitzgerald claims she has received little help.

“Take matters into your own hands,” she recounted being advised by authorities.

Investigations revealed that animal control has issued 21 citations to the dogs’ owner since June of 2024 for violations such as “failing to restrain animals” and “public nuisance.” The most recent citation occurred on July 18, a day after Fitzgerald reported the dogs attacked her cat.

A spokesperson for St. Lucie County explained that animal safety staff lacks the legal authority to confiscate the dogs without direct evidence of neglect or abuse. Efforts to reach the dogs' owners for comment were unsuccessful.

Fitzgerald has contacted animal control multiple times and feels her concerns have been ignored.

“You guys were my last resort to get some justice,” she said. She fears that without action, “someone's going to have to die.”

Court records show that the dog owner has paid at least $750 in fines over the last year. St. Lucie County indicated that the investigation into the situation remains ongoing.