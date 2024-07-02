How this historic site in St. Lucie County was saved from modern development

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A waterfront dining and bait shop that once served as a training site for Navy SEALs was deemed a historical site during a city commission meeting Tuesday.

Fort Pierce commissioners voted unanimously to designate Little Jim Bait and Tackle as a "historic property" and "locally significant site."

The property's owner, employees and throngs of supporters packed the Fort Pierce Commission Chamber during Tuesday's meeting to show support for the waterfront property that serves as as an important reminder of those that once trained, served and gave their lives during World War II.

Little Jim Bait and Tackle even had a petition that started on June 7 and garnered over 17,000 signatures to save the small, family-owned business, that has been serving the local fishing community for over 60 years.

The commission's ruling prevents a developer from buying the property and preserves the property's history.