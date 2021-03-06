Hit-and-run crash injures 2 pedestrians in Fort Pierce

Fort Pierce police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that happened Friday night.

At approximately 11:07 p.m. two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle as they were cross the highway near the 3200 block of U.S. Highway 1.

Both victims were taken to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center. One victim is in critical condition and the other is in stable condition.

If anyone has any information concerning this incident, they are urged to contact Officer Nicholas Anton (772) 979-1482, or Officer Shayne Stokes (772) 302-4764. Tips can also be reported anonymously to Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers, at 800-273-TIPS (8477), or online at TCWatch.org. Tips to Crime Stoppers that lead to an arrest can lead to a cash reward for the tipster.