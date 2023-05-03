Watch Now
Help on the way for Fort Pierce woman on the verge of homelessness

A local roofing company is repairing her roof and fixing her structure for free
Libby Piersall Fort Pierce woman April 20, 2023.jpg
Jimmy Sitton/WPTV
Libby Piersall points to a one of several holes in her ceiling.
Libby Piersall Fort Pierce woman April 20, 2023.jpg
Posted at 2:31 PM, May 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-03 15:12:17-04

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Help is on the way for an 86-year-old Fort Pierce woman, who was on the verge of homelessness the rood of her home collapsed.

Contact 5 has been covering the plight of Libby Piersall since her roof collapsed last month.

A local roofing company is repairing her roof and fixing her structure for free but is looking for volunteers to help with construction.

Volunteers are needed Thursday at 8 a.m. at 213 Osceola Ave. in Fort Pierce.

A GoFundMe account has also been set up.

