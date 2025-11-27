Gunman sought after 2 hurt in fiery Fort Pierce crash

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Police in Fort Pierce are looking for a gunman after two people were hurt in a fiery crash overnight.

According to a Facebook post by the Fort Pierce Police Department, officers at about 2:30 a.m. responded to the 1600 block of U.S. Highway 1 after receiving reports of a crash.

Officers arrived and found a vehicle that had struck a concrete power pole and was engulfed in flames.

Police said the occupants were able to exit the vehicle before the fire spread.

Investigators said their initial findings indicated that while traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 1, an unknown vehicle began shooting at the victim's car.

The driver sustained a gunshot wound, veered off the road and struck the pole. This caused the vehicle to catch on fire.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital with injuries described as not life-threatening.

Police said they did not have any information on the gunman.

According to a Facebook post by police at 8:24 a.m. Thursday, U.S. Highway 1 from Avenue O to Avenue M, in both directions, will be closed for several hours while crews repair the power pole.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to contact Fort Pierce Police Department at 772-467-6800 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-8477.