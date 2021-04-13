Funds available to Fort Pierce residents struggling with home repairs

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Thousands of dollars in funding are available to Fort Pierce residents in need of home repairs.

The city announced Tuesday that an estimated $223,000 are available from the Florida Housing Finance Corporation to help very low- and moderate-income residents.

Homeowners needing assistance with housing repairs that pose a risk to health or safety may be eligible for up to $35,000 in funding assistance.

The city said eligible applicants must currently occupy and own the home and must be current on property taxes, mortgage, as well as have a current homestead exemption.

Officials said new homebuyers with pre-approval from a lending or banking institution may be eligible for up to $10,000 in down payment assistance for homes constructed in the last five years in Fort Pierce.

Applications for both purchase assistance and housing rehabilitation will be available starting May 3.

Click here to learn more about the program, call 772-467-3161 between the hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or email grantsadministration@cityoffortpierce.com.

