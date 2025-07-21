FROM RUBBLE TO REBUILD: Fort Pierce family restores home after EF-1 tornado

FORT PIERCE, Fla — WPTV is reconnecting with a Fort Pierce family who is finally seeing signs of home again after an EF-1 tornado destroyed their home of 35 years.

The road to recovery is looking bright for the Whitehead Family, who lost everything on October 9, 2024, due to the tornado outbreak ahead of Hurricane Milton.

WPTV reporter Brooke Chau met the family on one of their worst days, providing a firsthand look at the storm's damage.

Brooke Chau The Whitehead Family home after tornado in Fort Pierce

"The first days were not good, but the gradual building of this place and seeing the improvements has been good for our mental health," Bill Whitehead said.

Today, the newly built home stands where the broken beams and scattered debris once were. A new roof, new walls, new windows and a new beginning for the family.

Bob Leak, WPTV Photojournalist The Whitehead Family rebuilds home after EF-1 tornado

Steps away from their newly built beginning is the reminder of the night that changed everything.

"We come out here and see a piece of metal or broken trees that aren't going anywhere," Whitehead said. "It's always going to be there, and every day maybe we get a little bit further away from it."

The Whitehead Family hopes to be back home before the holidays, the greatest gift of all.

"We should be stocked up for storms… we hope for awhile," Whitehead said.