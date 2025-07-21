Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
FROM RUBBLE TO REBUILD: Fort Pierce family restores home after EF-1 tornado

Lost to the storm but rebuilt through determination, the Whitehead Family picks up the pieces nine months after a tornado ripped through their home of 35 years
Bob Leak, WPTV Photojournalist
WPTV reporter Brooke Chau revists the Whitehead property nine months after the tornado outbreak
FORT PIERCE, Fla — WPTV is reconnecting with a Fort Pierce family who is finally seeing signs of home again after an EF-1 tornado destroyed their home of 35 years.

The road to recovery is looking bright for the Whitehead Family, who lost everything on October 9, 2024, due to the tornado outbreak ahead of Hurricane Milton.

WPTV reporter Brooke Chau met the family on one of their worst days, providing a firsthand look at the storm's damage.

October 9, 2024
The Whitehead Family home after tornado in Fort Pierce

"The first days were not good, but the gradual building of this place and seeing the improvements has been good for our mental health," Bill Whitehead said.

Today, the newly built home stands where the broken beams and scattered debris once were. A new roof, new walls, new windows and a new beginning for the family.

Whitehead Family Home
The Whitehead Family rebuilds home after EF-1 tornado

Steps away from their newly built beginning is the reminder of the night that changed everything.

"We come out here and see a piece of metal or broken trees that aren't going anywhere," Whitehead said. "It's always going to be there, and every day maybe we get a little bit further away from it."

The Whitehead Family hopes to be back home before the holidays, the greatest gift of all.

"We should be stocked up for storms… we hope for awhile," Whitehead said.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

