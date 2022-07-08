Watch Now
NewsTreasure CoastRegion St Lucie CountyFort Pierce

Actions

Fort Pierce woman wins $1 million playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game

Retired school teacher takes lump-sum payment of $795,000
Mary Ann Dupuis, Fort Pierce Lottery winner
Florida Lottery
Mary Ann Dupuis of Fort Pierce won $1 million playing the Florida Lottery.
Mary Ann Dupuis, Fort Pierce Lottery winner
Posted at 1:52 PM, Jul 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-08 13:52:44-04

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A 68-year-old woman from St. Lucie County is enjoying retirement on the Treasure Coast after cashing in on a big lottery prize.

Florida Lottery officials announced this week that Mary Ann Dupuis of Fort Pierce won $1 million after playing the Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game.

She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.

Dupuis purchased her winning ticket from a Publix, located at 5473 Northwest Saint James Drive, in Port St. Lucie.

Officials said the retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

The $20 scratch-off game launched in September 2021.

The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.65.

However, the chances of winning $1 million are 1-in-756,000.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV First Alert Weather Know First' 480x360

Keeping You Safe During Storms