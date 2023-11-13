Fort Pierce woman sentenced to 2 years in prison for abandoning dogs in scorching home

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A Fort Pierce woman will spend years in prison for abandoning her dogs in a hot, filthy home for weeks.

A judge sentenced Michele Dovel to two years in prison followed by three years of probation. The judge did not rule specifically whether Dovel can own animals again in the future.

Investigators said they received a 911 call in July 2022 from a neighbor of Dovel who said they thought she moved out with her three dogs weeks prior. However, they heard a dog bark, causing them concern and prompting them to call law enforcement.

"Nobody has seen her for over six weeks," the neighbor said.

When a St. Lucie County deputy arrived at the scene, they walked to the back slider and saw two of the dogs peering out of what appeared to be an abandoned home. The deputy could see feces and filth throughout the home. A check of the thermostat showed the house was 98 degrees.

St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office Body camera video from a St. Lucie County deputy showed the two trapped dogs peering from inside the home.

"I have two out of the three puppies, looks like an abandoned home," the deputy is heard saying on body camera footage. "Two of the three are skin and bones. I haven't seen the third one. Hopefully, they're not dead."

He ultimately shattered the back slider to free two of the dogs, Dixie and Coco. They ran toward a flower pot filled with water to drink. The deputy then asked some neighbors to bring over food and water.

The deputy scoured the house for the third dog without luck.

A cleaning crew, about a week later, found the body of the third dog wrapped in a blanket. It appeared to have been dead for at least a month.

In court, Dovel said the dog died before she left the house and that she wrapped it in a blanket with the intention to eventually have it cremated. That never happened.

Dovel said she left the house because she was running from a domestic abuse situation. Her boyfriend, according to investigators, was arrested on domestic abuse charges.

WPTV Assistant State Attorney Robert Stone talks about the prosecution of animal abuse in St. Lucie County.

Assistant State Attorney Robert Stone said that there was still no excuse to abandon the dogs without any access to food or water.

Given the domestic abuse situation, Stone said he offered Dovel a plea deal that would cap the sentence at two years. The judge sentenced her to the full two years.

"Coco and Dixie were left in an abusive relationship as well," Stone said. "That's what bothered me the most. There were so many opportunities. It takes a second to pick up the phone and call animal control, call her brother who said he would have taken the dogs. Other people in the neighborhood said they would help her. Call police, anyone."

Stone also said the sentencing is a sign that community outcry works. Animal activists filled the courtroom to show the judge their anger.

"It's going to set an example that you cannot do something like this in this county," Lori Boettger with Paws Fur Recovery Dog Rescue said.

"We need to set a precedent," Susan Parry with United for Animals said. "We need a consequence to prevent animal cruelty."

WPTV Susan Parry discusses why she believes Michele Dovel's sentence was a step in the right direction.

Parry has spent years urging judges, lawmakers and local leaders to consider tougher consequences for animal abuse and neglect.

"I think about some of these animals that were found dead and the people got a ticket and a fine," Parry said.

Over the last decade, Stone said that has improved.

"A lot of these offenses have mandatory minimum fines," Stone said. "What you're seeing now and lately, there's starting to be minimum mandatory sentences."

The good news is that Coco and Dixie are now living much better lives. Coco has put on healthy weight and was adopted by an adoring dad.

Dixie has a new family with another dog and a young child to play with.

Boettger's rescue operation helped arrange the adoptions.

"The dogs are in loving homes, and they've been well taken care of," Boettger said.