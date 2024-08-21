Fort Pierce VFW commander leads younger generation

At our Let’s Hear It meet-ups I’ve listened to military veterans and WPTV wants to be your voice in solving a problem.

Longtime veteran organizations like the Veterans of Foreign Wars, or VFW, are looking for a younger generation to pick up the torch for the future.

At 41, many consider Chris Armstrong on the younger side to hold a VFW commander position at his post 8058 in Fort Pierce.

When he goes to district-wide or state meetings he hears from other veterans.

“We’re kind of looked at as the young guys down there in Fort Pierce,” said Armstrong.

On its national website, the VFW says it has 1.4 million members nationwide.

In Florida, there are just more than 50,000 VFW members and approximately 25,000 auxiliary members, according to Florida VFW District 1 commander Mike Messer.

Just this week, I’ve talked with VFW commanders overseeing Palm Beach County posts, and VFW’s on the Treasure Coast.

They all said one thing, there’s not enough young members.

Boynton Beach Post 5335 member Larry Blocher told me approximately 20 of their 100-plus members are under 50 years old.

Jensen Beach VFW Post 10066 tells me they have more than 100 members over 50-years-old.

At our WPTV Jensen Beach Let’s Hear It meet-up, Post 10066 auxiliary member Mary Conkle wished to see the younger guard more.

“We need the younger generation to come out and be involved,” said Conkle.

Chris Armstrong has said it since our Let’s Hear It Tradition meet-up in December.

“A lot of these folks that are keeping the VFW and a lot of these other organizations going are aging and they need younger folks to step up and take the reins,” said Armstrong.

I followed up with Armstrong at VFW Post 8058 in Fort Pierce and saw, he leads by example Armstrong says about 20 percent of his 141 members are under 50 years old.

Getting Afghanistan and Iraq war vets on-board takes convincing.

For Armstrong, it’s explaining the 45 dollar yearly VFW dues helps lobby for pro-veteran legislation.

“The VFW means to me a powerful voice in Congress, a powerful voice in Tallahassee, in Washington,” said Armstrong.

Nearly all of my VFW members I spoke with see the same trend: Vietnam era veterans make up the bulk of VFW posts.

Armstrong said Vietnam era veterans are great to work with and hopes the new guard of veterans answers the call to restock the oldest veterans organization in America.

“The collective experience of life and dealing with military and civilian problems is invaluable and people are missing out on that.”

To be eligible for VFW membership, you must have honorably served in the U.S. Armed Forces in a war, campaign or expedition on foreign soil or hostile waters.

More eligibility requirements can be found here: https://www.vfw.org/join/eligibility

To find your nearest VFW post click here: https://www.vfw.org/find-a-post