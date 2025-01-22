Watch Now
NewsTreasure CoastRegion St Lucie CountyFort Pierce

Actions

Fort Pierce VA clinic evacuated due to 'suspicious package'

The Fort Pierce VA clinic has been evacuated due to a suspicious package that was found at the doorstep
Watch the latest WPTV News Channel 5 West Palm headlines any time.
renderedimage_720.jpg
Posted
and last updated

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office Department Bomb Squad is investigating a suspicious package at the VA clinic located at 1901 S. 25th St.

According to a Facebook post, a suspicious package was found on the doorstep.

This is an active investigation and authorities are asking the public to stay away from the area.

Due to this delay, appointments may be slightly altered this morning, according to the VA's office.

The VA has been evacuated, and we have our news crews on the way to bring you more information.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening