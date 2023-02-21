Fort Pierce Utilities Authority lifts boil-water advisory on North Hutchinson Island

FORT PIERCE, fLA. — The Fort Pierce Utilities Authority on Tuesday lifted the precautionary boil-water notice for about 800 customers on North Hutchinson Island.

The usual 72-hour advisory went into effect Saturday after a water line break near Hutchinson Island.

FPUA was notified of low-pressure water service on North Hutchinson Island early Saturday morning and crew membrs began making repairs.

“We are grateful to the community members who stayed on site to describe the incident and ensure that we were aware of the precise location of the break,” FPUA Director Javier Cisneros said in a news release. “I also want to thank the overnight water system crews who worked hard to quickly and safely restore the pipe and water service.”

The break was caused by a small leak in an air release valve built into the water pipe when it was installed years ago. FPUA rarely includes these valves in newer pipe installations because of the vulnerability posed to the water system, Ashley Levin, FPUA spokeswoman, said in the news release.

"FPUA thanks our customers and St. Lucie County for their patience and understanding as our crews quickly and safely restored water pressure," she said.

