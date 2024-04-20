Fort Pierce stabbing sends victim to hospital; 25-year-old man arrested

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — An early-morning stabbing in Fort Pierce hospitalized one man and sent another to jail, officers said.

According to a post on the Fort Pierce Police Department's Facebook page, officers responded to the 1000 block of South 27th Circle at about 4:30 a.m. Friday.

Investigators said a 27-year-old man was stabbed inside a home following a confrontation. The victim was taken by a personal vehicle to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital and was listed in stable condition.

Officers said a short time later the suspect, Rudolphus Nathaniel Johnson, 25, was located at a residence in the 2600 block of Sterling Court in Fort Pierce.

He was taken into custody and is being held at the St. Lucie County jail. He faces a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Police have not released what sparked the confrontation.