Fort Pierce seeks public input on search for new police chief

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The city of Fort Pierce has launched a nationwide search for its next police chief, and it's looking for input from residents.

The city is asking residents of Fort Pierce to take a survey addressing what qualities they're looking for in a new chief, as well as what they're looking for in terms of community issues and ways to improve public safety.

The search for a new police chief comes months after the previous police chief resigned amid complaints about leadership and work environment.

WPTV's Ange Toussaint asked Fort Pierce residents what they're looking for in a police chief, and many said safety and community engagement are top priorities.

City Manager Richard D. Chess said on the city's website that they're "looking for a leader who not only brings experience and integrity, but also a deep commitment to community engagement and public service."

You can fill out the survey here until Sept. 22.