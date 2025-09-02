Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsTreasure CoastRegion St Lucie CountyFort Pierce

Actions

Fort Pierce seeks public input on search for new police chief

City asking residents to take survey through Sept. 22
Fort Pierce logo, generic
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV
Fort Pierce logo, generic
Posted

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The city of Fort Pierce has launched a nationwide search for its next police chief, and it's looking for input from residents.

The city is asking residents of Fort Pierce to take a survey addressing what qualities they're looking for in a new chief, as well as what they're looking for in terms of community issues and ways to improve public safety.

WATCH: WPTV's Ange Toussaint asks Fort Pierce residents what they want to see in new chief

Fort Pierce launches nationwide search for new chief of police

The search for a new police chief comes months after the previous police chief resigned amid complaints about leadership and work environment.

WPTV's Ange Toussaint asked Fort Pierce residents what they're looking for in a police chief, and many said safety and community engagement are top priorities.

City Manager Richard D. Chess said on the city's website that they're "looking for a leader who not only brings experience and integrity, but also a deep commitment to community engagement and public service."

You can fill out the survey here until Sept. 22.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening