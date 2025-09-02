Fort Pierce launches nationwide search for new Chief of Police

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A national search is underway for a new chief of police for the Fort Pierce Police Department. The search follows the recent resignation of the department’s chief and mounting internal issues within the force.

According to a recent job posting, candidates must demonstrate a strong commitment to community policing, problem-solving solving and public trust.

In a statement on the city of Fort Pierce’s website, City Manager Richard D. Chess said, “As we search for our next chief of police, we’re looking for a leader who not only brings experience and integrity, but also a deep commitment to community engagement and public service.”

“This is an opportunity to shape the future of policing in Fort Pierce and strengthen the bond between our officers and the residents they serve,” Chess added.

The salary range for the position is $128,250 to $212,000, depending on qualifications. The new chief would lead 192 full-time officers operating with a $21.2 million budget.

Back in May, Chief Diane Hobley-Burney resigned from the Fort Pierce Police Department after multiple officers expressed “zero confidence” in her leadership. An internal survey also found that officers described the force as a “hostile work environment.”

Travis Williams, a longtime resident of Fort Pierce, hopes the new chief will be more community-focused. “Get out! Come from behind the desk. Find out about what’s going on in the community so you will know how to assess it,” Williams said.

Residents say they hope the new chief can bring real change.

