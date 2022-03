FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Fort Pierce police needs help locating a missing 10-year-old girl.

On Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 1:30 p.m., Bailey Grace left her home in an unknown direction.

An extensive search was conducted but she was not located.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Detective Ludmila Quintao at (772)-370-6136 or email lquintao@fppd.org.