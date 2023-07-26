Fort Pierce police release latest preparations for Trump trial

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — The Fort Pierce Police Department said they will continue to work with the with other agencies to prepare for the federal trial that is now scheduled for May 20, 2024at the Alto Lee Adams Sr. U.S. Courthouse in Fort Pierce.

The trial originally was scheduled to begin on Aug. 14.

In a statement released Tuesday night, the police department said the trial will impact the Downtown Fort Pierce area in several ways.

Residents and visitors can expect periodic road closures, detours, sidewalk restrictions, traffic delays and a heavy law enforcement presence.

Police also said affected business owners have been contacted about how to move forward, or will be contacted in the near future.

One of those business owners is Melvin Lieberman, a clocksmith and owner of the Clock Shop of Fort Pierce. Lieberman said he was visited by a policeman who told him the police department was working around the clock to prepare.

"Basically saying they are going to close streets off, one of them being U.S. 1 in front of me," Lieberman said. "They're going to reroute traffic somewhere, I don't know to where."

As of September, Lieberman said he'll be in business for 43 years, but worried what effects those road closures would have on his business.

"It will affect customers coming to the store. Period. They’ll have to come through Avenue A, I’m assuming Orange Avenue will be closed too," Lieberman said. "It’ll be a rough couple of days, weeks, whatever it is.”

Just one business down, at Fort Pierce Gifts & Souvenirs, owner Ndiaga Niang said with the trial pushed back from August to May, time is on his side.

"Oh yeah! The more time we got," Niang said. "I mean, just telling us they are going to come within a year, the county, the city. We’re going to be ready."

Niang also said with so many people most likely going to shop his souvenirs, and the exposure Fort Pierce will receive from the trial, the traffic headaches are well worth it.

"They choose us! What else can we ask? Bring it on!" Niang said.

Lieberman said only time will tell how much his business will be affected, but said regardless, he'll stay on the clock, and isn't worried about being put out of business.

"It could go good or bad, I guess" Lieberman said. "It won't put me out [of business]. Time will put me out of business, but not this."

Fort Pierce police said they are working with Port St. Lucie Police Department, the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office, St. Lucie County Fire District, St. Lucie County Public Safety Department, as well as federal partners to ensure the trial goes smoothly and safely.

In an official statement, the Police Department released the following, reading in part: