Fort Pierce police officer arrested after allegedly ramming girlfriend’s car during argument

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A Fort Pierce police officer is facing felony charges after allegedly ramming his truck into his girlfriend’s car during a heated argument, authorities confirmed.

The Fort Pierce Police Department said officer Nicholas Nothof has been placed on administrative leave following his arrest by the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office. Nothof is facing two felony charges, including aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

WATCH: Nicholas Nothof faces 2 felony charges, placed on administrative leave

Police officer arrested in connection to 'domestic violence incident'

According to the arrest affidavit obtained by WPTV, the incident began last Friday night when Nothof and his girlfriend allegedly got into a verbal altercation at the home they share on 104th Avenue, right outside of Vero Beach city limits. When the woman attempted to leave in her car, deputies said Nothof followed her in his truck.

The report states that the pursuit ended on 101st Avenue, where Nothof allegedly rammed his truck into the back of the victim’s car, causing “severe” damage. The crash, which was captured on a neighbor’s home surveillance camera, shows Nothof continuing to follow the victim in an aggressive manner after the initial collision.

In a statement, the Fort Pierce Police Department confirmed the arrest, saying:

“The Fort Pierce Police Department confirms the arrest of one of our officers, by the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office in connection with a domestic violence incident.



This alleged behavior does not reflect our department’s values or commitment to the community we serve. An Internal Affairs investigation has been initiated, and the officer has been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation’s outcome.”



Indian River County Sheriff Eric Flowers also addressed the arrest, emphasizing the department’s commitment to accountability.

“Our office is committed to upholding the law fairly and ensuring that justice is served, regardless of a person’s profession,” Flowers said. “We take allegations of domestic violence very seriously and will continue to protect the safety of our community.”

Deputies described the crash as intentional. However, Nothof told investigators the collision was accidental, claiming the victim had slowed down suddenly, leaving him unable to stop in time.

WPTV visited Nothof’s home, but no one answered the door.

The investigation remains ongoing.