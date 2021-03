FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The Fort Pierce Police Department is mourning one of its own.

Maj. Michael Flynn, 58, passed away Friday night.

Flynn joined the department in June 2020.

He was in charge of the department's Support Services Bureau, where he implemented departmental changes that helped day-to-day operations run smoother and more efficiently, the department said.

Flynn served as a U.S. Marine and gave 30 years of service as a law enforcement officer in Fort Pierce and Tampa.