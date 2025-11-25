FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Fort Pierce police have identified the 23-year-old man who was shot and killed Monday in the parking lot of Pine Creek Village Apartments.

Gregory Carson died at HCA Lawnwood Hospital after being shot during a fight with a group of males in the apartment complex parking lot along North 27th Street.

Fort Pierce police identify the 23-year-old man shot and killed Monday in apartment parking lot

Police said Carson was involved in some kind of altercation with another group of males before he was shot.

Walter Parks, who lives directly in front of the scene, said his grandson witnessed the shooting.

"The conversation went sour, it was three of them, and one of them threw a punch, and my grandson said, 'oh, he swung, and pow,'" Parks said.

"It's sad. It really is."

Tyanna Gore, who lives across the street from the shooting scene, said she has lived in the neighborhood for around three years and heard the gunshots.

Gore said the violence doesn't come as a surprise to her.

"No bullets ever hit our house, so I was never really worried," Gore said.

"But I don't want to say I'm immune to it, but it really doesn't, because it's not anything new."

Police are still searching for the shooter.

Investigators said the suspect is described as a young Black male who was wearing a black t-shirt, a black skull cap and gray joggers.