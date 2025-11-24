23-year-old man fatally shot in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A 23-year-old man was gunned down in Fort Pierce on Monday, according to police.

Officers responded to the 1200 block of North 27th Street at about 12:27 p.m. after receiving a 911 call.

Police said when officers arrived at the scene, they learned that after an altercation involving a group of men, the victim sustained a gunshot wound.

The 23-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Police said a preliminary investigation indicated that this was an isolated incident and there is no active threat to the public.

If you have any information regarding the shooting, contact the Fort Pierce Police Department at 772-462-6800 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-8477.