Fort Pierce police hold 'Unity In Our Community' event to connect with residents

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — An annual Fort Pierce police event is working to better connect with residents.

The seventh annual "Unity In Our Community" event was held by the Fort Pierce Police Department on Wednesday at the city's recreation center.

The family-friendly event had free food and featured several performances from talented youngsters.

Police also held demonstrations with K-9 demonstrations and offered face painting.

This event comes as the city searches for a new police chief following the resignation of Diane Hobley-Burney in May.

Acting Police Chief Robert Ridle told us that a police department can't do its job effectively without the support of the community.

"We need to hear when we're doing things right, and when we're doing things wrong," Ridle said. "We need that information to help us solve crime and prevent crime and make our citizens and businesses safer."

"It's a really good place to get resources for kids and parents," parent Asia Downing said. "It's fun for them, and it's free."

Officers said the event allows the community to interact with them in a different setting, and let them know they’re here to do more than just arrest people.