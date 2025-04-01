Fort Pierce plans to eliminate most free beach parking by end of 2025

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — For months, WPTV has followed the city of Fort Pierce's efforts to eliminate free parking at some of its most popular waterfront locations.

We're asking the city why it needs the extra revenue, and we're hearing from visitors and residents on whether it would keep them away from these locations.

As work continued Tuesday on an emergency beach renourishment project, the sand won’t be the only thing new coming here to Fort Pierce's Jetty Park.

A pay-to-park program is on the horizon, and by the end of the year, prominent free parking signs will likely be taken down.

The city is working to finalize a contract with a private vendor for paid parking at the following locations:



Jetty Park

South Causeway Park

Jaycee Park

While at Jetty Park on Tuesday, WPTV met Jim Locke, who was visiting the area from Ohio.

Locke rolled his eyes when WPTV told him this could be the last time he parks here for free.

"It's not any different from anything else. It's expensive enough to come here," Locke said. "I guess some parking charges probably aren't going to change my mind."

Steve Flores was out on the water paddleboarding with the dolphins Tuesday, and shared his thoughts about possibly paying to paddle.

"I get it. Taxes need to be raised for infrastructure, but as Americans, I think we're taxed enough," Flores said.

The city said it spends about $300,000 a year on maintenance at the three parks, and the funds generated from beach parking fees will go toward beach maintenance, increased public safety and upkeep of existing facilities.

Local residents are not thrilled with the prospect of paying to park either.

"Fishing, beaches, just to hang out, bars. I'm always over here," Raistlin Furlong said while visiting Jetty Park on Tuesday. "We love it here. We'll do what we have to do, but I don't like it."

A city spokeswoman told WPTV there will be hourly, daily and annual passes. While no final fee schedule has been set, previous discussions had a $3 hourly cost and $20 per day.

Other beachfront sites are not included in this new parking plan.

The city commission is expected to sign off on this measure next month.