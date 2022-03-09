Fort Pierce man to be recognized after saving 3 young children from burning car

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The St. Lucie County Fire District will honor a local hero on Wednesday at 3 p.m. for saving the lives of three young children.

On February 16th, Carl Noble sprang into action when he saw a car smoking in a parking lot in Fort Pierce.

Noble was in car line waiting to pick up his granddaughter from school.

He said he got out of his car and began walking towards the smoking car and within the seconds, the vehicle then went up in flames.

Noble said he then sprinted towards the burning car and tried to open one of the back doors, which was locked.

Noble said he saw a hand of one of the young children from inside the tinted, smoked out window.

He then sprinted to the driver door and was able to open it and assist two young boys, ages 6 and 8, exiting the vehicle.

Noble said a third child, a 4 year old girl, was struggling to leave the back seat.

Noble said he was forced to reach inside and grab the girl from the vehicle and when he did, the car exploded.

"Just as I was picking her up, the car made two explosions, like 'boom, boom, but I had my hands on the little girl when it blew me back," said Noble. "I just lifted the girl up with me over my head. I could see the fire over the top of the door and coming up from underneath the bottom of the vehicle."

Noble suffered a cut above his eye and a sore arm but did not require medical attention.

The young girl has burnt hair and was taken to a local hospital out of precaution, however she is ok.

The recognition ceremony will take place at the SLCFD headquarters off Milner Dr.

Carl will be honored as a hero in front of the family he saved.

