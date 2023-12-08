Fort Pierce man accused of robbing mail carriers in multiple Florida counties

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A Fort Pierce man is in custody after federal investigators said he was part of multiple armed robberies of mail carriers.

The Department of Justice said that Jamal Travon Brown Weathers, 23, of Fort Pierce was detained Wednesday.

Prosecutors said Weathers and two other suspects, Bernard Jerome Davis III and Jalen Dennis Elliott, committed armed robberies of U.S. Postal Service letter carriers in St. Lucie, Brevard, Orange and Miami-Dade counties.

The robberies took place between Nov. 19, 2022, and Oct. 21, 2023.

Weathers is charged with participating in a conspiracy to commit a postal/U.S. property robbery, armed postal/U.S. property robbery, illegal theft/possession of a U.S. Postal Service arrow key and use or carrying a firearm during and in relation to or possessing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.