Watch Now
NewsTreasure CoastRegion St Lucie CountyFort Pierce

Actions

Fort Pierce man accused of robbing mail carriers in multiple Florida counties

Trio of men committed robberies in St. Lucie, Brevard, Orange and Miami-Dade counties, prosecutors say
A Fort Pierce man is in custody after investigators said he was part of a group of people who robbed a postal carrier.
department of justice DOJ
Posted at 8:02 PM, Dec 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-07 20:02:32-05

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A Fort Pierce man is in custody after federal investigators said he was part of multiple armed robberies of mail carriers.

The Department of Justice said that Jamal Travon Brown Weathers, 23, of Fort Pierce was detained Wednesday.

Prosecutors said Weathers and two other suspects, Bernard Jerome Davis III and Jalen Dennis Elliott, committed armed robberies of U.S. Postal Service letter carriers in St. Lucie, Brevard, Orange and Miami-Dade counties.

The robberies took place between Nov. 19, 2022, and Oct. 21, 2023.

Weathers is charged with participating in a conspiracy to commit a postal/U.S. property robbery, armed postal/U.S. property robbery, illegal theft/possession of a U.S. Postal Service arrow key and use or carrying a firearm during and in relation to or possessing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'Season of Hope' with sponsors 480x360

SEASON OF HOPE