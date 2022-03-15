Watch
Fort Pierce man accused of kidnapping teen girl in Utah

Officials said Chris Evans, 25, and the victim, a 13-year-old girl, were found at a truck stop in Cheyenne, Wyoming, last week.
Posted at 11:11 PM, Mar 14, 2022
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A Fort Pierce man is facing federal charges after being accused of kidnapping a Utah girl, according to Wyoming police.

Evans is accused of using "Oculus," a virtual reality platform, to communicate with the girl.

According to officials, this is reported to be the first known kidnapping case involving Oculus.

Residents in her hometown of Roosevelt, Utah, prayed for her safe return last week.

She was not hurt, police said.

Evans remains in jail.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation(FBI), is taking over the investigation.

