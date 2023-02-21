Watch Now
Fort Pierce man, 54, shot dead after argument over dominoes, police say

Derick Pinkney remained at scene after shooting
Posted at 2:12 PM, Feb 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-21 14:14:52-05

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Fort Pierce police announced Tuesday that a suspect was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred Friday night.

The shooting happened at about 8:15 p.m. in the 2500 block of Avenue K, claiming the life of a 54-year-old man.

Derick Pinkney, 30, of Fort Pierce was taken into custody late Friday night.

Police said Pinkney remained at the scene after the incident and identified himself as the suspect in the shooting.

Officers said the shooting occurred after an argument turned into a fight between the victim and Pinkney while playing dominoes.

The victim was taken to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Investigators said the victim was a Fort Pierce resident but have not released his name.

Police said this is an ongoing investigation and anyone who has any information on this case are asked to call Detective Charles Montano at (772) 979-1483 or Detective Jesse Love at (772) 302-4790. Tips can also be reported anonymously to Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-TIPS (8477).

