Fort Pierce locals make last-minute preparations for Hurricane Helene

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Rain preparations are well underway in Fort Pierce, placing piles of sand at four different locations throughout the city for sandbag distributions:



Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Dreamland Park (S. 25th St.)

Pioneer Park (Ave M and N. 29th St.)

Little Jim Bait & Tackle (601 N. Causeway)

Jaycee Park (South Hutchinson Island)

People are encouraged to pick up sand to protect their homes from flooding. Residents are asked to bring their own bags and shovels, and parks are open from sunrise to sunset every day.

Meanwhile, businesses like Little Jim Bait and Tackle have been making preparations of their own.

"[We're] doing simple things like pulling in the things that might fly away, pulling in the umbrellas, taking our flag down so it doesn't get torn up, very simple tasks like that," Little Jim Manager Mike Laneve said. "We've been talking about possibly sandbagging, but looking at the weather reports, not much storm surge so we're not really doing that as of yet."

Laneve explained that they are also keeping an eye on the radar to determine whether they will be open for business tomorrow.

WPTV was told the city of Fort Pierce spent the day clearing storm-water systems of any obstructions to ensure they work at full capacity. They ask that residents avoid cutting vegetation or starting large projects until after the storm.

They also want residents to refrain from placing debris at the curb as it could block stormwater drainage.