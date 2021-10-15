Watch
Fort Pierce launches new e-scooter share program

200 scooters will be available to rent
Posted at 11:46 AM, Oct 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-15 11:46:08-04

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Fort Pierce will launch their new e-scooter share program on Saturday.

A fleet of 200 Spin scooters will be available to rent at various locations through the city from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The city said Spin will be implementing slow zones, no-park zones, and no-ride zones based on findings from the city's previous pilot program.

The city launched a scooter share program in September 2019 to assess the benefits of a micromobility program and addressing common pitfalls.

That program ended in September 2020 and the city accepted proposals from scooter share vendors.

Spin was chosen and entered into a 3-year agreement with the city.

