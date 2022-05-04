Fort Pierce intersection 'ground zero' for abortion debate

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The divide between pro-life and pro-choice movements has been seen clearly for years on one Fort Pierce street.

There is both an abortion clinic and a pregnancy care center within steps of each other at the intersection of 12th and Delaware in Fort Pierce.

For years, Mary DelDuca has stood outside on the sidewalk at A Woman’s World Medical Center with pro-life signs. The facility on the west side of 12th street is an abortion clinic.

Across the street on the east side of the road is the Pregnancy Care Center, which says it offers resources to women to help support their pregnancies or consider adoption.

“God called us all to do something,” DelDuca said, saying she feels a sense of purpose trying to encourage people not to end their pregnancies.

“There are little babies here. I'm living, why shouldn’t they live?” DelDuca said.

Across the street, Emily Fingerhut shares a similar level of passion for a woman’s right to choose.

“It makes me terribly angry to see there are people who feel like they should have a say in my body and my choices,” Fingerhut said.

Fingerhut has organized women’s marches in the past throughout Fort Pierce. “My rights are being taken away from me,” she fears.

The conflict on the corner has been featured in an HBO documentary.

That’s why WPTV also went there to hear their reaction to leaked Supreme Court documents that show Roe V. Wade might be overturned.

“Horror. Horror and shock,” said Fingerhut.

"Happiness beyond control,” said DelDuca.

Fingerhut worries women’s health could be jeopardized.

“It’s not that we’re going to stop having abortions. It’s that we’re not going to have a safe way to do it,” Fingerhut said.

DelDuca feels hopeful for a reversal she never thought she’d see in her lifetime.

“I just couldn’t believe it because you do it for so many years. To see the light out of the tunnel would be a miracle,” DelDuca said.

Now, they wait to see how the Supreme Court interprets the constitution in a final decision about Roe V. Wade expected in the coming months.

That decision, however, is unlikely to bridge to divide on this corner.

“I definitely feel like our rights are supposed to be protected under the constitution. That’s kind of what it’s all about. Why are they not protecting us?” FIngerhut said.

“The first amendment right, life liberty and the pursuit of happiness. You can’t have the other two without the first guy, life,” DelDuca said.

