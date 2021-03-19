Fort Pierce homeowner left with nothing after accidental fire engulfs her house

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A Fort Pierce family is now left without a home after an accidental fire sparked Wednesday night.

Several St. Lucie County Fire District units were dispatched to 12 Vista De Laguna about 6:30 p.m.

"I got here within four minutes and the house was engulfed," said homeowner Leslie Siebert.

St. Lucie County Fire Rescue

She said the home is destroyed.

Nothing inside was saved.

"I was at work and my sister was next door and she just told me she has my husband and my house is on fire and it's burning to the ground," said Siebert.

Siebert said her roommate was asleep when her husband, 92, was in the back of the home welding on a bike.

She said her husband, a lifelong auto and boat mechanic, has dementia and is partially blind.

"Sparks flew and hit the carpet and, I guess, he panicked and he froze," said Siebert.

She said the roommate was able to drag her husband out the front door after he crawled.

He's now in the hospital with third-degree burns.

Siebert said all three of her dogs died in the fire.

"It was out of control," said Frank Darmiento, who lives nearby. "These places go up like a matchbook."

St. Lucie County Fire Rescue

Darmiento said that Siebert does not have home insurance.

"It's sad," said Darmiento. "They just won't insure you. It's hard to get insurance on these mobile homes."

Now left with nothing, Siebert said this is the third time she has experienced a loss. She said her family experienced disaster during two previous hurricane seasons.

"I slept in my truck last night because I couldn't get any assistance," said Siebert.

Fire officials told WPTV they are assisting Siebert.

Siebert said she did receive some temporary relief from the American Red Cross.